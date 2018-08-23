Bayer (BAYN) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cfra set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.65 ($124.60).

FRA:BAYN opened at €83.43 ($94.81) on Monday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

