Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $281,000 Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (BIF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the second quarter worth about $118,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 28.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIF opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

