Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $251,000 in ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER (HEEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER (BMV:HEEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.06% of ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of BMV HEEM opened at $25.65 on Thursday. ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER has a 52-week low of $434.15 and a 52-week high of $532.50.

