Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 201,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

