Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Raised by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 103.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,652,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,487,000 after buying an additional 841,733 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,243,000 after buying an additional 651,610 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,628,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 58.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,791,000 after buying an additional 457,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,308. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.