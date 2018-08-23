Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) CEO Sells $12,750.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Monroe Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $18,870.00.

BAS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,179. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. equities analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 244.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

