Barrington Research Weighs in on Strayer Education Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (STRA)

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Strayer Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strayer Education’s FY2019 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

STRA stock opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. Strayer Education has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Strayer Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the second quarter valued at about $10,526,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strayer Education by 100.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the second quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 1,138 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $126,352.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,761.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,238 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,363 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.