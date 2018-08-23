Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.