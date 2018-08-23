Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Monday morning.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,207.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $905.00 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $835.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total transaction of $42,863.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 18,323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 949,177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,663,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

