Barclays Raises Pfizer (PFE) Price Target to $40.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

