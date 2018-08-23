Barclays Analysts Give Adyen NV (EPA) (ADYEN) a €470.00 Price Target

Adyen NV (EPA) (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €470.00 ($534.09) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($722.73) target price on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($670.45) target price on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($647.73) price objective on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen NV (EPA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €573.20 ($651.36).

