Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,501,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,851,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,618,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,565,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,930,639 shares of company stock valued at $181,376,911. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.