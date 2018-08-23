Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.28 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,986.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $38.58 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

