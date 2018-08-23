Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Invests $702,000 in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,698,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,417,000 after acquiring an additional 861,447 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,049,000 after acquiring an additional 795,970 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,047,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,738,000 after acquiring an additional 515,096 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,252,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 464,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 648.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 446,430 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

About Liberty Global PLC Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

