Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 64,442 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $113,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,385 shares of company stock worth $476,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

