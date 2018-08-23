Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 128,339 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,902,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $118,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $532,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,165 shares of company stock worth $394,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

