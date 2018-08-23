Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,670 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,250 shares of company stock valued at $502,750. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 0.59%. sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

