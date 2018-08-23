Bank of Montreal Can Has $629,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,350,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,366,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEU. ValuEngine upgraded NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $395.30 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $358.33 and a 52-week high of $437.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

