Bank of Montreal Can Has $548,000 Position in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) by 70.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,006,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 604,751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYS opened at $7.31 on Thursday. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

