BancorpSouth Bank Takes Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,281,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 4,221.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $32.94 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 3,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

