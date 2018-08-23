BancorpSouth Bank Sells 130,934 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,934 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $16,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,402,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,010,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $4,757,000. Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $4,620,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $4,461,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

BXS stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

