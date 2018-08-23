BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in BP plc (BP)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in BP by 2,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.