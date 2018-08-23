Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce sales of $216.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.20 million and the lowest is $213.40 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $186.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $870.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.20 million to $882.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $942.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $917.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.37. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,139,000 after purchasing an additional 920,056 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,239,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 561,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.