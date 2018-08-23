Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) by 721.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 15.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 96,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 8,146.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 151.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of BMA opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $136.10.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

