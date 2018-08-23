Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9654017087826 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.