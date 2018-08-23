Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.41).

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of LON:BBY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 295.20 ($3.77). 998,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 252.50 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.70 ($3.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.59), for a total value of £945,975.26 ($1,209,223.14). Insiders bought 153 shares of company stock valued at $44,973 in the last quarter.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

