Balchem Co. (BCPC) Position Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 57.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.98. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $105.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

