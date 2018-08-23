Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 4,176 UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,710,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,708,000 after buying an additional 144,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,791,000 after buying an additional 1,369,596 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 5,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,475,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,706,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This is a boost from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.75%.

About UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

