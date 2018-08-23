Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 10,356 Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. ZPR Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 20,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Singular Research upped their price objective on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,309.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $321,786.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $469,011 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRNS opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

