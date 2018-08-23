Avanos Medical (AVNS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avanos Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1113701956716 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.