Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 106,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.07. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 78.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.