Avalara (AVLR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avalara earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4349323788616 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avalara has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

