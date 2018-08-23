Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $231,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stock

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after buying an additional 2,562,907 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4,167.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 583,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

