Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,339 Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

MNR stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $236,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

