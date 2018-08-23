Attunity (ATTU) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Attunity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Attunity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Attunity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Attunity alerts:

Shares of Attunity stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.73. Attunity has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. equities research analysts predict that Attunity will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Attunity by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.