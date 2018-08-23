Atlassian (TEAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.68

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 42977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

