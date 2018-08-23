Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Insider Sells $1,197,257.04 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,197,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,636,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,100,739.64.
- On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $203,400.00.
- On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,949,639.85.
ATH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Athene in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
