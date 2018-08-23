Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Insider Sells $1,197,257.04 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,197,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,636,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,100,739.64.

On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $203,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,949,639.85.

ATH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Athene in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

