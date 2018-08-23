Associated Banc Corp Has $28.66 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after buying an additional 1,421,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,660,000 after buying an additional 258,809 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,804,000 after buying an additional 237,310 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after buying an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,253,000 after buying an additional 389,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.55.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

