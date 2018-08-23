ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We have valuated ASLAN using a DCF-based methodology, which yields a risk-adjusted enterprise value of $394M for varlitinib and ASLAN003, using a 15% discount rate and 0.5% terminal growth rate. Our probabilities of success are 65% for varlitinib in BTC, 30% for varlitinib in in AML. Investment risks include: (1) failure of varlitinib or ASLAN003 in clinical trials; (2) failure varlitinib or ASLAN003 to secure regulatory approval; (3) failure of varlitinib or ASLAN003 to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, or competition; and (4) potential dilution risk.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

