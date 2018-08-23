Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will report sales of $35.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $44.91 million. Array Biopharma posted sales of $29.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full-year sales of $185.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $223.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $290.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.91 million to $392.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 84.79% and a negative return on equity of 80.54%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ARRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of ARRY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Array Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Array Biopharma news, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $318,681.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $492,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,217 shares of company stock worth $7,792,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Array Biopharma by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Array Biopharma by 266.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

