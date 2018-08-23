Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLTR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 187,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 701.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.33 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

