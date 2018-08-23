Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,882,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 228.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 229.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 133.9% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $152,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $420,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $112.70 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.34 and a 12-month high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

