Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 132.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,077.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.59.

Shares of HAS opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

