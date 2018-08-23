Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.14 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,010,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,911,000 after purchasing an additional 937,658 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,799,000 after purchasing an additional 417,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,471,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,586,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,920,000 after purchasing an additional 332,390 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 32.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 611,723 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.