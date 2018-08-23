Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0340

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $23,028.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.04290732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.58 or 0.08082428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00877025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01398079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00192878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.02088385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00286119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.