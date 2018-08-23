Argus Boosts American Tower (AMT) Price Target to $165.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Argus from $154.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Shares of AMT opened at $148.11 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 832,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of American Tower by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 82,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

