Argus Boosts American Tower (AMT) Price Target to $165.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Argus from $154.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.63.
Shares of AMT opened at $148.11 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 832,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of American Tower by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 82,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
