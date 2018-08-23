Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $4,123,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,660 shares of company stock valued at $24,378,891. Corporate insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

