Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $42,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $53,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,056 shares of company stock worth $763,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

