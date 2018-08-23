Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post sales of $322.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.80 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $294.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 979.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,061,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 1,870,436 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,683,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after buying an additional 697,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.33. 20,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,301. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.35%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

