Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.49). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 377.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In related news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.